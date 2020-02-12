Ryan Middle School would like to thank the following groups and individuals for all of their help in making our Feb. 7 Fun in the Sun Family Night a great success: Frank Yaska from Tanana Chiefs Conference; Lavelles’s Bistro and Kathy Lavelle; The Noel Wien Library and Susan Jones; FNSBSD Military Liaison, Georgia Sundgren; Fairbanks Housing and Homeless Coalition; Rotary Youth Exchange Program; Boy Scouts of America and Robert Stewart; Lathrop Jr. ROTC and Peter Bonin; FNSBSD Alaska Native Education; The Lathrop Ballroom Dance Team; The Fairbanks Job Center; Jason’s Doughnuts; Nanook Pledge; North Pole Coffee; PFLAG; Arctic Resource Center for Suicide Prevention and Zac Haugland; and all of the Ryan staff and volunteers who worked extra hard to make the evening enjoyable for all our families.

