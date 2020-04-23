The Fairbanks North Star Borough Bridge Program would like thank the following businesses for allowing our students to learn job training skills with job coaches, at their business: Co-op Market, FWW Fyndout Free Pregnancy Center, Food Bank, FWW North Haven Community Center, Holiday Stores (South Cushman and Geist), Joann’s, FNSB Nutrition Services and the UAF Student Recreation Center. Our partnership with these businesses allowed our students to build not only their job skills but allowed them to work on building their independence for future job opportunities.
We are always looking for other businesses to partner with and appreciate these businesses stepping up and creating a positive learning opportunity for our students.
The impact is “priceless” not only for the students, but for the businesses, too!
Thank you for allowing our students to thrive!