The staff and students of the Fairbanks North Star Borough BRIDGE program would like to give a “huge” thank you to all of the businesses in Fairbanks and the outlying areas of North Pole, Ft. Wainwright and Clear for partnering with us in our cartridge recycle program.
Your partnership brings increased confidence and job skills training to our students allowing them the opportunity to grow and thrive in so many areas of their lives. It is a win-win for all involved.
We would love be able to give an individual “shout out to all” although that is impossible in the space provided; just know how thankful we are for your partnership. Your willingness to “step up” impacts so many lives.
If you would be interested in “partnering with us” please call us at (907) 451-9725 or email us at bridgerecycles@k12northstar.org.
Thank you and we’ll be back collecting in the fall when school resumes!