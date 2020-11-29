Golden Heart Christian School would like to send a huge thank you to all the businesses and individuals that helped to make our annual pie and silent auction successful in an online form this year.
Thank you, Good News Bible and Book Store, Abigail Brown, Great Alaskan Bowl Co., Walmart, Alaska K-9 Center, Giant Tire, Karmen’s Hair Waves, Susan Davis, Safeway, The Cookie Jar, Sweet Monster, Noodle House, Thai House, Bahn Thai Authentic Thai Cuisine, Nim House of Thai Food, Tiapros Thai Restaurant, Arctic Sun Virtual Reality, Oishi Bakery, The Prospector, TiJa Professional Hair Styles, Gail Backlund, Rayna Hamm, A Final Touch, Pro Music, Marlo’s Bakery, Buck Naked Farms, Sourdough Dan, Camp Li-Wa, Alaskan Raven Books, Mallory Weatherington, Victoria Barrie, Tammy Burrows, Ruth Prato, Sylvia Thruston, Thai Cuisine Restaurant, Pagoda Chinese Restaurant, Bagels & Brews, Papa John’s, Literacy Council of Alaska, Food Factory, Richard and Kathy Blanchard, Asian Food Market, Fred Meyers, KRGW Radio 106.9 FM, and Biddingowl.com.