The Goldstream #2 election board would like to thank the Goldstream Lions for the continued use of their beautiful building, the Ken Kunkel Center. During these unprecedented times, it was a challenge to provide the safest environment we could for our voters. The Goldstream Lions members volunteered their time during all three elections (by November, standing out in the cold!) to direct voters safely into and out of the building. We feel the election ran smoothly in part to the efforts of these wonderful volunteers.
Thank you.