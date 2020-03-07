North Pole Elementary School had the opportunity to have Mr. Jamie Smith as an artist in residence over the past two weeks. He did an amazing job educating the students, staff and community about the process of creating comics and made everyone feel capable and confident of completing them. Each student created huskies to add to our husky play yard mural, which Jamie put together with almost a thousand husky drawings from students throughout his residency. Everyone was excited to see him at our school and the work that students completed. He brought his inspiring, energetic personality with him daily that kept everyone engaged and participating in their own creative ways. He even took multiple class pictures which ended with students howling with their newly created huskies! We felt so honored to be able to host the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Artist of the Year for 2020 at our school! His expertise was enjoyed by all who encountered him during his time here. So thank you Jamie for providing a howling good time for all of our husky community!
None of this would have been possible without the Fairbanks Arts Association Arts in Schools Education Program and the Alaska State Legislature who provide the funding for these programs to continue in our schools. We are very grateful, so thank you! An additional thank you to North Pole’s PTA president, Kaylin Hart for helping to also put this together and making everything go smoothly and successfully.