The Fairbanks Education Association and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District would like to thank the following mentor teachers who are volunteering their time this year to support the new teachers to our district and to our community. Thank you for sharing your experience and knowledge, and for supporting the profession.
FEA mentors are Melanie Bieniek, John Boyarsky, Robyn Capp, Anna Creamer, Nikki Fisher, Amy Gallaway, Susie Gates, Misha Gelvin, Toni Hawkins, Matt Heaney, Michelle Heminger, Fawn Jelinek, Carolyn Jordan, Cheri Lindquist, Julie Lougee, Kalysta McClaughry, Samantha McMorrow, Maria Morrison, Kristen Olive, Mary Reece, Melissa Sawchuk, Heather Walker, Kim Wallingford, Christina Webster, Laura Willetteb and Sherry Young.