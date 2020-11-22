The Friends of the North Pole Branch Library would like to thank everyone who helped our “revised” yearly fund raiser be a monumental success. The North Pole Friends, along with many other organizations statewide, had to reimagine how to pull off our annual 2020 Snowflakes, Soups & Sweets fundraiser. After much discussion we decided to follow what others have done, and we jumped into the virtual landscape with the Snowflakes & Sweets 2020 Online Auction.
Your donations help the North Pole Library by purchasing needed items for the Children’s Room such as book displays, book spinners and “small people” chairs, along with fostering summer reading programs and a mobile scooter for use in the library.
On behalf of the Friends board, the many Friends members, North Pole Library patrons and staff and all the countless others who participated in our online auction, thank you.