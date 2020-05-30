Since we couldn’t share our spring concert, we didn’t have the opportunity to publicly thank our gracious donors! We are now scheduling auditions for the Northland Youth Choir 2020-21 season. Please contact us to schedule auditions. Though it will look different this year, NYC, Aurora and Discover Choirs are making plans for next season. Come join us!
Thank you donors!
Carl and Ruth Benson, Silver and Marie Chord, Myles Comeau, Charles and Marvilla Davis, Douglas and Caroline Downs, Mary Ann Fathauer, Betty Glover, James and Susie Hackett, Jim and Barb Hameister, James & Judith Harris, George Horner Trust, Jim and Marcia Holm, Marcia Knobel and Ron Smith, Arlayne Knox, Brendan and Nettie LaBelle-Hamer, Mike and Joan McGlinchy, Gayle Miller, Mary Ann Nickles, Ann Tremarello, Turtles, Inc. We also thank our anonymous donors and those who offered in-kind services: Traci Cogdill, Marie Chord, Jenna Dreydoppel, First United Methodist Church, University Park Bible Church and First Presbyterian Church