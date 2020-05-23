University of Alaska Fairbanks and Chartwells Higher Education, in partnership with Odyssey and Rich’s Products, donate 30,000 pounds of frozen dinner foods amounting to over $50,000 to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
