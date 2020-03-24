Limited public transportation is on track to resume in Fairbanks on Thursday using Van Tran vehicles, according to borough officials.
Chief of Staff Jim Williams said the Metropolitan Area Commuter System buses will remain idle due to multiple barriers. Speaking during a telephonic news conference Tuesday, Williams noted two main difficulties — keeping buses sanitized throughout the day and providing Metropolitan Area Commuter System workers with personal protection equipment.
“We have everything in place to do a limited service offering,” Williams said. “We’re not going to run the big buses.”
The reduced service is being called on-demand rides. It will operate like the Van Tran system. People already signed up with the Van Tran program will get priority.
An announcement with more details is forthcoming, Williams said.