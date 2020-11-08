All remote learning and in-session classes in the Fairbanks North Star Borough public school system will be canceled on Monday, Nov. 9.
A winter storm warning that has brought freezing rain and is expected to drop several inches of snow overnight, creating hazardous travel conditions and likely power outages, is behind the cancellation, according to Yumi McCulloch, school district director of public relations.
Classes at Immaculate Conception School and Monroe Catholic high school are also canceled.
At this time, classes are expected to resume Tuesday.
A winter storm dropped a record 14.7 inches of snow Thursday and Friday. The winter storm that was expected to arrive Sunday morning with snow, instead brought rain and travel advisories on Sunday afternoon. The rain is expected to turn to snow overnight.
