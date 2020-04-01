Five Fairbanks nonprofits were selected for grants of $1,000 each from the Alaska Community Foundation and affiliates to “support those struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic,” a Tuesday announcement said.
Receiving the relief money are Fairbanks Youth Advocates, which operates The Door shelter for youths; Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living; Love INC of the Tanana Valley; Fairbanks Resource Agency; and the Fairbanks Rescue Mission.
In all, the Alaska Community Foundation is providing $55,000 of grants to 23 nonprofits in 11 communities across Alaska, including Cordova, Haines, Kenai, Ketchikan, Palmer and more, the announcement said.
“These grants are a testament to our vision to build an Alaska where communities come together and have resources to thrive no matter the difficulties we face,” said Nina Kemppel, foundation president and CEO, in a prepared statement.
The Michalski Family Fund and the Lorrie and Morris Horning Donor Advised Fund are also supporting the grants, which are aimed at food pantries, domestic violence shelters, senior services and more. The Alaska Community Foundation manages more than $100 million in assets.