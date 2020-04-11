A 41-year-old Fairbanks man was charged with felony terroristic threatening after he allegedly tried to break into his estranged wife’s home Wednesday night while armed with a shovel and an ice pick.
Christopher Barnes threatened to “off his family” and refused to cooperate with responding police officers. He was taken into custody after police shot him in the leg with three “less-lethal” bean bag rounds, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court Thursday.
Barnes is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, a class C felony punishable by up to five years in jail and a $50,000 fine. He is also charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree assault, which are misdemeanors.
According to the complaint, Barnes’ wife called Fairbanks police shortly after 9 p.m. to report he had been drinking and was threatening to come to her apartment with a gun. She also reported that Barnes was calling and harassing her and at one point had come by and thrown ice at her door.
Police responded and saw Barnes walking away from the 21st Avenue apartment complex with a bottle of alcohol in his hand and making “furtive movements” toward his coat, according to the complaint. Barnes paced back and forth and yelled at officers but left after being given a disorderly conduct warning.
Police responded to the apartment complex about half an hour later after a neighbor called to report Barnes was trying to break a window at his wife’s apartment with a shovel. The caller said her husband was outside with Barnes and trying to stop him.
While police were en route, dispatchers received multiple calls that Barnes had an ice pick and that he said he was trying to “off his family” and was going to have a standoff with police.
When police arrived, Barnes was standing on his wife’s porch with an ice pick in his hand. He would not comply with commands to drop his weapon, and police reportedly had reason to believe he might also be armed with a handgun.
Barnes eventually dropped the ice pick and began advancing at officers with a “thousand yard stare,” according to the complaint. He refused to get on the ground and was warned multiple times that he would be shot with a less lethal shotgun if he did not comply.
An officer announced “less lethal” and shot Barnes in the upper left thigh with a bean bag round. Barnes flinched and continued to advance on officers. He was shot in the leg a second time but continued to ignore police commands.
Barnes fell to his knees after being shot in the leg with a third bean bag round. He was taken into custody after repeated warnings that he would be shot with additional rounds if he did not lie down and keep his hands where police could see them.
Barnes’ wife told police that he talked to their daughter on the phone earlier that day and said he had a gun, was coming over and was going to “throw it all away,” according to the complaint. The woman said she and Barnes had been together for 17 years, had eight children together between the ages of three and 16 years old and had been separated for more than a year. She said she moved to a new apartment while Barnes was in jail and didn’t know how he found out where she was living. The couple’s children were all at home during the incident, according to the complaint.
