A Fairbanks judge has authorized telephonic participation for hearings at the Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Michael MacDonald, the presiding judge for the Fourth Judicial District, issued an administrative order Tuesday “in consideration of social distancing directives affecting many court participants.”
Interested parties, including witnesses and attorneys, are asked to use call-in numbers and access codes for the courtroom and judge who is presiding over the hearing.
Courtrooms will remain open, and in-person attendance is allowed, but those physically present in the courtroom should maintain appropriate physical distance from court personnel and others. Individual judges with their own social distancing restrictions may conduct telephonic-only hearings, according to the order.
In-person attendance at the courthouse is prohibited for anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms or who has traveled outside the state in the last 14 days, lives with or had close contact with anyone who has done so, has been directed by a medical provider to quarantine, isolate or self-monitor at home, or has been diagnosed with or had close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.
Access codes and call-in numbers can be found online at https://public.courts.alaska.gov/web/main/docs/4th-pjao-2.pdf