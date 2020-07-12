A 5-cent-a-gallon wholesale tax on gasoline would net an estimated $500,000, according to an ordinance under Fairbanks City Council review.
Councilwoman Valerie Therrien, one of four leaders proposing the tax, said the city needs the money to help pay for newly-approved union contracts.
City leaders have been analyzing the gasoline excise tax since February — longer than expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic — with Councilman Jerry Cleworth and Councilwomen Shoshana Kun, June Rogers and Therrien listed as sponsors.
The tax would be collected “from the person who brings, or causes to be brought, gasoline into the city,” under the proposal, Ordinance No. 6137, which is on Monday’s City Council agenda to be advanced to a public hearing at a later date.
Under city taxation rules, if the tax were imposed, once a certain amount of revenues were collected — currently estimated at $500,000 — property taxes would be lowered to offset the gasoline tax gains.
Therrien said that wholesalers would likely pass off the tax to consumers, and it would broaden the city tax base because people who live outside of city limits buy gasoline in the city.
“We’re not looking at a sales tax because we don’t think voters would ever approve that,” Therrien said.
City leaders looked at raising the hotel/motel room tax, but met with strong opposition, she added.
Rogers and Kun said they still have questions about the tax proposal, which they consider to be a work in progress.
Kun would like to see the tax administered in a manner to avoid impacting the consumer.
“My one thing that I really am still concerned about is to make sure that it won’t fall on the individual,” Kun said.
Rogers was studying the issue when reached by phone on Saturday.
She likes the idea of diversifying revenues, she said, but she worries about the timing.
“I am still doing homework on this,” Rogers said. “There are so many difficulties facing the community,” she said, referring to the global pandemic.
“It’s a difficult time to present something new that requires responsibility of payment.”
