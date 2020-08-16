Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward wants to pursue a change in state law allowing the borough to offer property tax reductions to certain kinds of businesses.
The borough already negotiates Payments In Lieu of Taxes or PILT agreements with military housing contractors.
Ward told the assembly legislative priorities committee on Friday that he wants to expand the power as an economic development tool. PILTs have been used in other states to secure development, he said.
The panel forwarded Ward’s idea to go before the assembly for final approval.
The legislative priorities committee works with the mayor on what issues to bring before state and federal lawmakers.
This issue was on a list presented to the committee by Ward, who wants to seek changes to Title 29, the state’s rules for municipal governments, allowing them to enter into PILT agreements with companies for up to 20 years.
Property tax breaks could go to manufacturers; military support businesses in a Military Facility Zone; private projects that implement all or part of an urban renewal plan; and a mine that has 100 or more full-time workers, according to Ward.
Privately-owned large scale renewable energy facilities and municipally-owned property located in another jurisdiction would also qualify for a PILT agreement under Ward’s proposal.
He wants to reach “businesses that provide or support high wage employment within the borough,” he wrote in a summary.
The legislative priorities committee also endorsed the idea of asking the state to maintain the 22% contribution rate for public employee retirement plans.
