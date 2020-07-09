The Fairbanks North Star Borough announced this morning that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, causing the assembly to cancel a committee meeting for today while areas of the Juanita Helms Administration Center undergo deep cleaning.
Contact tracing is underway to determine who may have had exposure to the employee — the first borough employee confirmed as having COVID-19.
“Individuals will be contacted by State of Alaska, Division of Public Health or FNSB Risk Management if they have been identified as an individual who has come into close contact with the positive employee,” according to the borough announcement.
The borough announcement did not indicate in which department the employee works.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward notified employees in an email, writing: “Please continue to be safe. I strongly encourage you to wear a mask or cloth face covering, practice social distancing, be diligent about hand and face hygiene and do your best to keep your exposure to large groups of people limited,” according to the borough announcement.
The assembly legislative priorities committee meeting is being rescheduled to a new date.
Borough administration was notified of the positive test on Wednesday and reportedly closed the affected offices. Those offices and common areas will be sanitized, the announcement said.
“Following the deep cleaning, a 24-hour wait period will take place prior to staff returning to those duty stations,” the announcement said.
The Juanita Helms Administration Center has been open to the public by appointment only since March.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.