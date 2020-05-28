With the 2020 fair canceled, the Tanana Valley State Fair Association is focused on other summer events and next year’s festivities.
The fair’s board of directors announced the cancellation Wednesday. Fair officials gave details of the decision-making, the consequences and their next steps in interviews Thursday.
Board President Coleen Turner said the decision came as a result of extensive research and looking at the financial prospect of being able to put on the fair with all of the guidelines and restrictions that the board felt it would have to follow to keep fairgoers safe.
“It was a tough decision, but we really felt like it was in the best of interest in the folks who attend the fair, their vendors, our exhibitors, livestock, volunteers and staff,” she said.
The board spoke with Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, to find out what would be needed to hold a fair this year. Zink talked about guidelines, according to Turner, though there were no directives specifying rules they would have to follow.
The board ended up looking at various precautions, including masks, social distancing measures, restricting the number of gates down to an entrance-only and exit-only area, spreading booths apart and installing hand-washing stations.
“I mean she really had lots of great ideas and suggestions,” Turner said.
Turner noted that she thinks one thing people don’t understand is how long it takes to put everything together for the fair to work. When board members looked at whether they would be able to add and afford a layer of safety precautions, they found they could not.
“So it was, what’s in the best interest for safety? Fiscally, can we make those things happen? Would people attend?” she said.
The board also looked at fairs around the state and country and found that there seemed to be a trend of cancellations, according to Turner. Then there were other considerations, such as housing performers if they had to quarantine for 14 days.
The multitude of factors contributed to the decision to cancel.
Turner said she thinks it’s important to remember what the fair stands for.
“It is the largest Interior event in the community,” she said. “It’s a time when people haven’t seen each other from last year. It’s a celebration of all the things that make Fairbanks a wonderful place to live.”
She added that the board really felt like putting any sorts of guidelines in place, which they felt would have been necessary, would have totally changed the feel of the fair, and that they couldn’t do that and present the best fair possible.
What’s next?
Instead, the Tanana Valley State Fair Association is looking toward what it can do now and next year.
Everything from this year’s fair — the theme, the logo, the poster, the exhibitor guide, the fruit and colors decided on for 2020 — will transfer to next year’s fair. Dates for the 2021 fair haven’t been decided yet, but the board will be looking at that at its next board meeting on June 17.
The association will also be looking at some other events, in spite of losing contracts for this year already.
“So the Tanana Valley State Fair Association is a nonprofit organization... and this is a really odd way to look at it, but in its fundraising the fair is its signature event,” Executive Director Mahla Strohmaier said.
They rent space on the fairgrounds, and the association takes the gate fee and vendor fee. However, when people come in and spend money, it doesn’t go to the association, it goes to the vendors, she explained.
The fair association relies on other income from contracts throughout the year, according to Strohmaier, like the dog shows, horse shows and concerts that take place at the fairgrounds.
Right now, almost every single contract for land use so far this year has been canceled, she said. Through Thursday, the fair has lost nearly $22,000 and events are still being canceled.
Nevertheless, Strohmaier was working on one of the events that will still be taking place at the fairgrounds this summer when she spoke to the Daily News-Miner.
“We are trying to look at the good. We’re trying to look at the lemonade, to mix metaphors,” she said Thursday. “So starting tomorrow, we’re having the first of two or three community garage sales.”
The event allows people to rent a space for two days with a table and two chairs for $25, then sell their wares.
“It’s like combining a garage sale with a craft market, or marketplace, or something like that,” she said. “So it’s kind of one stop shopping.”
Meanwhile, people who ride horses are still using the area, and the fair association is working with 4-H to make sure the livestock auction that normally takes place during the fair can happen. The association still anticipates a few concerts at the fairgrounds and plans to take advantage of building season to make repairs.
A new idea is also in the works.
“We have a seedling of an idea, and so it’s still in the nugget stage and it’s not on the calendar yet,” Strohmaier said, “but this has been a really tough year for everybody.”
“So what we’re looking at doing is what we’re tentatively calling right now, the Vendorfest,” she said.
The association is talking to vendors on Monday and giving them the option to come and set up their booths, according to Strohmaier. They’ll be able to spread them across the whole grounds and then it could be a way for people to come wander and buy things they normally might during the fair.
They’re also looking at charging two cans of food to get in to benefit the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
“We want to be open to anything,” Strohmaier said.
Vendorfest is what they’re going to come to the conversation with and whether it changes, whether other events are added, she said she doesn’t know, but they’re open to suggestions and other ideas from the vendors.
