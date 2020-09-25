Sure, they’ve been around a long time — at least since the days of ancient Greece — but there’s a whole lot more to the artichoke than just an addition to some creamy spinach dip.
• The artichoke we eat today is actually a flower bud. The plant is part of the thistle family.
• Artichokes were first developed in Sicily and were common in Greek and Roman times. In 77 AD, Pliny the Elder called the artichoke “one of the earth’s monstrosities.”
• Until the 16th century, women were forbidden from eating artichokes because they were considered aphrodisiacs. In 1576, Dr. Bartolomeo Boldo wote in his “Book of Nature” that the artichoke “has the virtue of ... provoking Venus for both men and women; for women making them more desirable, and helping the men who are in these matters rather tardy.”
• Italian noblewoman Catherine de Medici married King Henry II of France in 1533. In doing so, she introduced the artichoke to France, and it caused a scandal. She said, “If one of us had eaten artichokes, we would have been pointed out on the street. Today young women are more forward than pages at the court.” By the end of her reign, the artichoke was one of the most popular foods in France.
• Artichokes were first grown in the United States in Louisiana, brought there by French and Spanish settlers in the 1800s.
• Italy, France and Spain are the world’s top producers of artichokes. However, artichokes supplied across the United States come from California.
• Castroville, California, is known as the “Artichoke Center of the World.” In 1948, a 22-year-old woman by the name of Norma Jean Baker was crowned Castroville’s first Artichoke Queen. That woman went on to be known to the world as Marilyn Monroe. The Castroville Artichoke Festival still takes place today.
• One large artichoke contains 25 calories, no fat, 170 milligrams of potassium, and is a good source of vitamin C, folate, magnesium and fiber.
Sources: foodreference.com, topfoodfacts.com, artichokes.org