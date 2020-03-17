The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced today, March 17, that both state-owned Fisheries Centers are closed to public visitors effective immediately. Both the Tanana Valley Fisheries Center, located at the Ruth Burnett Sport Fish Hatchery in Fairbanks, and the Ship Creek Fisheries Center, located at the William Jack Hernandez Sport Fish Hatchery in Anchorage, will remain closed through April 7.
“Due to the high amount of public interaction that occurs at the Fisheries Centers, we’ve decided to close them through April 7 to help keep the public and our employees safe,” stated Molly McCarthy-Cunfer, the Ship Creek Fisheries Center supervisor. "We will reevaluate the closure after this date."
The closure will not impact fish production at either hatchery. Both facilities will continue normal operations as staff care for fish and prepare for the summer stocking season.
The decision to reopen will be based on the best information available in the upcoming weeks. Although the Anchorage center will be closed, the outside path along Ship Creek will remain open for members of the public. Guided tours will not be available.