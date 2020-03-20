Denali National Park and Preserve has suspended the issuing of permits for any expeditions attempting an ascent of Denali or Mount Foraker for the 2020 mountaineering season.
The announcement, made this morning, is in accordance with “the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local and state authorities to promote social distancing,” according to a news release from Denali National Park.
The Walter Harper Talkeetna Ranger Station will be closed to the public until further notice.
“Due to weather and glacier conditions, the Denali and Mount Foraker climbing season typically begins in late April and ends in mid-July; however, most teams begin their expeditions in May and early June,” the news release reads. “To date, no permits have been issued for the 2020 season. Considering the anticipated longevity of the international coronavirus response, social distancing protocols, and travel restrictions, park managers have determined the most appropriate course of action is to suspend all 2020 permitting.”