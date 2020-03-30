Members of Companions, Inc. are self-distancing with their therapy animals just like everyone else, so they found another way to help during this pandemic.
“Companions, Inc. is sensitive to the needs of our pet community and their families during this stressful time of isolation and quarantine,” said board member Jean McDermott. “We teamed up with Cold Spot Feeds and together are donating $1,000 worth of quality dry dog food to the Food Bank of Fairbanks.”
Mary Ann Fortune of Mutt Matchers will bag up the dry food in Companion Inc’s donated reusable nylon tote bags for individual food boxes. The Food Bank will distribute the dog food in the food boxes of those who have a dog at home, McDermott said.
The Fairbanks North Star Animal Shelter will also have some food available. If you have unopened dog or cat food to donate, you can take it to the Animal Shelter on Davis Road.