Local gym, The Alaska Club, will provide digital access to workout videos for its members to encourage fitness while the gym is closed.
All gyms in Alaska were closed as part of several mandates issued by Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Tuesday to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. These places, along with theaters, bowling alleys and bingo halls, must be closed until April 1 at 5 p.m.
The company issued an email to members Wednesday containing a link to the Les Mills website, where members can access 100 free workout videos. Some require equipment, like a stationary bike or free weights. Others require no equipment. Members can also purchase additional access to the site’s 800 videos.
“We know that staying fit and active is one of the best ways to build a strong immune system and remain healthy,” the email states.
The Alaska Club will provide access to livestreamed videos of its instructors to members.
During the shutdown, the facilities, located in Fairbanks, Anchorage/Mat-Su and Juneau will be deep-cleaned, according to the email, in order to keep gym employees working.