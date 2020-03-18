The city of Fairbanks sent out a warning Wednesday that some of its employees had been targets of an apparent phishing scam. Phishing is a term for a scam in which the scammer poses as a legitimate authority, website or even a member of the target’s family in order to convince the target to give access to sensitive information.
In an apparent attempt to capitalize on those working from home, a phone call to a Fairbanks Police Department detective was made to sound as if they were joining a teleconference, which they were not scheduled to attend. Residents who receive a call like this are advised to hang up immediately and not to press any numbers on their phones, as it may cause them to incur charges inadvertently.
City Communications Director Teal Soden also warned against opening email messages containing attachments made to look as if they contain the latest information on the virus, new health policies or health alerts. These messages often contain links or attachments containing malware.
Several of these emails were sent to city employees, but none of the attachments was opened, and city officials were warned.
“It’s really unfortunate, especially when people have a lot of other concerns to deal with, that people are trying to scam them out of money, too,” Soden said.
She emphasized that the public should be aware that these types of scams are increasing with the rise in telework. Soden recommended the CDC website for trustworthy information regarding the spread of COVID-19 nationwide and the Alaska Department of Health’s website for Alaska-specific information.