The Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce will continue its weekly Tuesday luncheon meeting this week via livestream. This week's luncheon presentation will feature Shelley Ebenal, president and CEO of Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Tanana Valley Clinic, both First Care facilities and the Denali Center.
Ebenal will give an update on steps Foundation Health Partners is taking in the fight against COVID-19.
Streaming will begin at noon Tuesday. The livestream can be accessed at https://bit.ly/33ERjSc. The link to the livestream will also be posted on the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce website Tuesday morning.