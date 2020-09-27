One of my students emailed me this profound business wisdom on April 17, 2008. I am happy to share with my readers her (and my) business philosophy now:

The most destructive habit: Worry.

The greatest joy: Giving.

The greatest loss: Loss of self-respect.

The most satisfying work: Helping others.

The ugliest personality trait: Selfishness.

The most endangered species: Dedicated leaders.

Our greatest natural resource: Our youth.

The greatest “shot in the arm”: Encouragement.

The greatest problem to overcome: Fear.

The most effective sleeping pill: Peace of mind.

The most crippling disease: Excuses.

The most powerful force in life: Love.

The most incredible computer: The brain.

The worst thing to be without: Hope.

The deadliest weapon: The tongue.

The two most power-filled words: I can.

The greatest asset: Faith.

The most worthless emotion: Self-pity.

The most beautiful attire: A smile.

The most prized possession: Integrity.

The most contagious spirit: Enthusiasm.

Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College.