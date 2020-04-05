The other night I took a fitness class. There were about 35 of us sweating it out and muttering under our breath together, the same as our normal sweat sessions with one huge difference: I was in my living room, alone except for the laptop screen positioned on the couch in front of me projecting the faces and living rooms of the other participants via Zoom.
Classes like this one, offered by the PWR house, a Fairbanks fitness facility, veteran owned by the Woodward family, are happening all over the nation as businesses of all types work quickly to maintain connections with their clients and keep their business going.
At the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community & Technical College, where I work, we are just wrapping up our second week of online instruction after moving hundreds of courses online. Public schools in Alaska are one week into online education. At my house, instead of fighting over the TV remote control, my pajama-clad family members are jockeying for space in quiet rooms to log into classes and meetings. I keep hearing people say the phrase “new normal.” Creative solutions and cool innovations have made much of this possible.
Yes — it is likely that social distancing will continue for some weeks and we will need to continue with innovative methods of communicating and doing business. Businesses and educators can certainly see this time as one of cross training and skill building. However, while we are making due with social distancing, the reality is that we lose some value that we will be happy to regain in the future.
Jennifer Imus, the interior relationship manager at First National Bank Alaska, has been in the banking world for years. I spoke to her recently about what we gain and what we lose in a time of social distancing. She pointed out that banking has had online channels since 9/11 for reasons similar to what is happening now: immediately after 9/11, planes were unable to move checks around the nation to clear — a perfect example of the lasting benefits of solutions under pressure that keep people safe. But she misses site visits and the value of spending time with clients. They are able to make due with the phone, for now. Her perspective emphasizes the delineation between permanent changes and temporary adjustments.
After catching my breath from the workout she instructed online, I asked Stephanie Woodard, the fitness trainer at the PWR house, what she and PWR house have gained and lost in the past few chaotic weeks as they have moved all classes online. The main question for her was “how do we connect directly to our clients?”
Her answer boils down to the ability to make personal connections with clients even if they are temporarily via the computer screen, to keep them accountable, happy, and healthy at home. She is quick to point out that their business has gained so many essential troubleshooting and problem resolution skills during this time, yet she stresses that their mission has never changed: taking care of the client first and providing the best product possible. A driving force is staying focused on their mission.
As an educator, I am most curious about the way this rapid switch to online will impact education after coronavirus. Instructors across UAF who have never taught online have received crash courses in online delivery. Very hands-on programs and labs have had to move online. I’ve learned many amazing things that technology can do.
In the sense of professional development, this time has been valuable. In most cases, it’s working even though it’s temporary. However, I highly doubt that most of us will just drop what we have learned after this is over. These skills are valuable. My feeling is that educators should really listen to the students experiencing this; their voice is the best litmus test to assess our response to this crisis. We can use this to refine best practices in online education.
I think we are able to make it through these challenges because we know some of these things are temporary. However, some of the skills we learn have long term benefits. How many of us have had to learn to use FaceTime or Zoom to connect with extended family? Certainly we are all gaining technological skills and cross training opportunities at work and at home.
Jennifer and Stephanie’s reflections reveal the heart of what we miss the most and strive to facilitate in a time of social distancing: personal connections. If we didn’t fully realize the value of personal connections in business transactions, teacher-student exchanges, at the grocery store, or at the gym, we sure do now.
After a recent fitness class, the instructor said she wanted to do something with us afterward. She had us reach out our arms and touch each side of our screen with an open, inward-facing palm in a virtual hug with our faces close to the screen. I will never forget this. I felt truly connected — via a MacBook Air screen — and it was overwhelming. Still, I can’t wait for sweaty hugs and high 5’s!
Jennifer Tilbury is the director of Student Success and an associate professor of Developmental Writing at UAF Community and Technical College. She lives in Fairbanks with her husband and three kids. She is not paying off any student loans.