In the mid 1980s, as I wandered through MicroAge computer store looking for software for my new Mac Plus, I noticed a “geeky” salesman trying to sell Multiplan (the precursor to Excel) to a non-geeky customer. The salesman was pitching bits and bytes, megs, ram, and other features offered in Multiplan. The soon to be ex-customer just stood there with his hands in his pocket, obviously oblivious to all the wonderful features and advantages this great product had to offer him.
Sweat was bursting from every orifice of the salesman. Confusion and indecision covered the would-be customer. As I walked by them I commented: “Oh, Multiplan. I use it all the time, it is really easy to use.” As I passed, the customer picked up the software box and said, “easy eh? I’ll take it.” The salesman was talking about features and advantages, but what the customer was looking for was benefits that would add value to his life. MicroAge is no longer in business here in Fairbanks and there is a vital lesson in this true story for all of us who own, or work in product or service businesses.
Too many marketers think that features, advantages, price, quality and service are the determinants of sales. Those are important, but I think the key is to add value to our customers by giving them clear and consistent benefits, which are then reinforced in everything we do in the operation of our business.
Identifying our firm’s customer benefit package and then communicating that effectively to them is important. However, everything we do and say must also support that brand we have created and communicated, or customers will vote us off their list of preferred suppliers. Little inconsistencies can be fatal.
Let me give you a personal example: Saving time and ease of use are two benefits that add value to my life. And, though I am loath to confess to readers of the News-Miner, I like to watch DVDs. Since saving time is important to me, I love shopping a certain website for DVDs (and books). This website is not the cheapest out there in cyberland, but this website is clean, easy to navigate (another value added for me), easy to buy from, and they provide free shipping.
One November I placed an order and some shipping clerk, way down in the organization, shipped my DVD via USPS media mail. As a result I waited more than four weeks for delivery. After receiving my chastisement, the next order in early December arrived via priority mail in 3-5 days. Unfortunately, the order I placed for Christmas arrived – you guessed it! – USPS media mail on Jan. 13.
I will no longer buy from this web company with a terrific business model, great website, wonderful features, easy use, one-click shopping, free delivery, and unthinking shipping clerk. Instead, the next time movie madness strikes me, I shall make the long and grueling seven-minute drive all the way across town to Barnes & Noble where I hope Amy still works in the DVD section.
Features do not sell products and services. Advantages do not sell products and services. Benefits provided that consistently meet or exceed customer expectations make, and more importantly, keep the sale. Now that a new decade is at its beginning, it is time for all of us who provide products and services to sit down with our teams and clearly identify the benefits we provide. Then we must conduct an internal audit of systems and staff to ensure that every little thing that affects our brand is consistent. Fairbanksans deserve nothing less.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.