Today’s column finishes off a series of articles on laughing our way out of economic doldrums. While I would like to take credit for these laughter therapy recommendations, they are shamelessly lifted from the website: www.livealittlelonger.com
There are many people who are not familiar with laughter therapy; however, it is important for us to know what it is all about because it can surely maximize our health, improve the attitude of our employees, and the happiness of our customers — especially if we do these exercises daily.
So, I ask, what is so funny? I am glad I asked! Laughter therapy or humor therapy is an exercise where humor is used to promote overall wellness and health. Having said this, you should know what are the 10 best laughter therapy exercises you should be doing daily to keep you on the move and healthy as you can be.
1. I Don’t Know Why I Am Laughing Trick
The name may sound weird, but it simply denotes what it means. This kind of laughter therapy exercise is usually considered a “fake” laugh as long as you laugh. All you need to do in this exercise is to laugh, real or fake, and shrug your shoulders.
(Note from Charlie) This one is particularly fun to do on crowded elevators.
Get a big smile on your face as you look at yourself in the mirror or anybody in the room with you and convey the message through your eyes and body language, “I don’t know why I am laughing.” This type of laughter therapy exercise is good to release stress that may have already consumed your body.
2. Have A Hearty Laughter
A hearty laugh may be very different from the I don’t know why I am laughing laugh because it should directly come from your heart, which means that you cannot fake this one out. This laugh is also a classic laughter yoga exercise. To do this, you have to:
Spread your arms up to the sky, tilt your head a little backward and raise your chin, then laugh heartily the best that you can.
Direct your laughter in a way that it comes from your heart. You may also bring down your arms if needed. To have the best hearty laugh, it is recommended that you think of a happy memory or a socially awkward situation that you can laugh about.
3. The Cell Phone Laughter
A cell phone laughter therapy exercise may make you look and feel crazy, but it is also one of the classic laughter yoga exercises, which is helpful to your health. To achieve a cell phone laughter, you have to imagine that you are holding a cell phone to your ear, listen to “someone” who might have said something funny at the other end of the line and laugh at whatever it is that he was “saying” to you.
4. Dyslexic Laughter
This laughter therapy exercise does not make fun of dyslexic people, and it should never be. The laughter is only coined as dyslexic laughter because you have to swing both of your hands gently from side to side while chanting ho ho ha ha ha. This exercise will engage both of your brains, the left and the right, and ensure that it remains active and good.
5. Argument Laughter
This kind of laughter therapy exercise can be quite tricky, but it will help you release most of your stress. During argument laughter, you have to voice out your discontent and argument through laughing sounds only, no words or other sounds should be heard. You may point fingers and do some actions with your hands, but keep in mind that you should not hit or threaten to hit anyone whom you are arguing with or anything that can receive your displaced anger.
6. The Silly Laughter
A silly laughter is a great therapy for self-awareness as it lets you identify and confront your personal limitations and uncomfortably in acting and looking silly. If you realize that you hate looking like a fool, you can forego this exercise and proceed with the others instead.
However, if it is okay to do a silly laugh, then you can simply act like a child and observe if you find it comfortable and enjoyable. Do not be afraid to explore the unbelievable, the ridiculous and the absurd. After all, children are curious, and they laugh at the smallest and silliest things.
7. Jumping Frog Laughter
Jumping frog laughter is good for children though this can be beneficial for adults too. What you need to do is to squat down and keep your hands on the floor in between your knees. Jump once and say ha, then jump a 2nd time and say ha ha, jump for the 3rd time and say ha ha ha. Continue jumping in fast succession while laughing a lot.
This exercise will help relieve any tension, stress and will clear your mind too. Though this can be a tiring exercise because it requires physical movements, the effect of this to your happiness level will be greatly significant.
8. Vowel Movement Laughter
This laughter yoga exercise is intended for seniors. This will help release tension and make everything extremely fun as you laugh using vowel sounds. You have to laugh following these sounds: “eee eee eee eee! Aye aye aye aye! Ah ah ah ah! Ho ho ho ho! Ooo ooh ooo ooo! Uh uh uh uh!”
9. Imitation Laughter
Imitating someone has always been a great move to get a few laughs, especially if the one who imitates is a good imitator. You can start imitating someone else’s voice that you think sounds funny. Celebrities are the usual targets for this laughter since they are well known and everyone can relate to the joke.
10. Swinging Laughter
The swinging laughter therapy exercise has a lot of playfulness to it. It should be done in a group, and all members must form a wide circle. On cue from the facilitator, all people on the circle should move forward while making a prolonged sound of Ae Ae Aeeeee and simultaneously raise their hands up and burst into laughter once they meet at the center and wave their hands. After laughing, they should move back to their original positions and do the same procedure, but this time using the sound Oh Ooooooooooo.
Trust me, your employees and customers will thank you for spreading laughter in your organization.