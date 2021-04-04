Although the big cruise ships that sail to Alaska may be docked for another summer, the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel will host hundreds of Princess and Holland America Line guests from May to September who are still keen on touring Alaska’s Interior.
Known as dry cruises, the popular land tours that Carnival Corp.’s two cruise lines offer are expected to be a much-needed boost to the local and state tourism economy, which relies on the estimated $1 billion that cruise passengers were spending annually prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a cruise tour without the cruise,” said Cory Kilchrist, general manager of the Westmark Fairbanks, about the land tours.
Big cruise ship trips to Alaska in 2021 were canceled after Canada closed its ports to passenger vessels from the U.S.
A federal law from the 1800s requires foreign-flagged ships to make a stop at an international port, effectively halting Carnival’s cruise ships — which are registered in the Netherlands — from sailing to and from Alaska.
More than 2 million people vacationed each year in Alaska before the pandemic in 2020 closed businesses and kept people at home. A majority of those vacationers arrived on big cruise ships.
In March, Holland America Line extended cancellations of Seattle to Alaska cruises through June 2021, ending six ocean journeys scheduled on the ships Eurodam and Oosterdam, with a stop in British Columbia.
“At this time, Alaska cruises sailing roundtrip from Seattle departing in July and onward have not been canceled,” the company announced on its website blog in March, stating that “discussions continue with Canadian and United States government authorities to try to preserve remaining Seattle-Alaska sailings.”
Alaska: Land of social distancing
Nationally, Alaska is seen as an attractive summer destination for its wide-open spaces and status as having the highest vaccination rate in the nation.
The hospitality industry in Alaska is counting on an active summer season to offset losses since 2020. Princess and Holland America cruises represent about half of the state’s big cruise ship businesses.
That’s where Carnival’s dry cruises, or land tours, come in for Holland America Line’s 400 guest-room Westmark Fairbanks Hotel and Conference Center, as well as other Alaska hotels and lodges that are owned by and or aligned with Carnival.
The Westmark Fairbanks Hotel is a subsidiary of Holland America Line Co., which is owned by the global cruise line, Carnival Corp.
Holland America Line holdings in Alaska allow for a tourism experience that include a guided bus tour through Denali National Park and Preserve.
Gray Line Alaska — a division of Holland America and Princess Cruises — provides tours on motor coaches and aboard private rail cars on Alaska Railroad trains.
Hotel gives a nod to Alaska history
At the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel, extra precautions are under way to ensure that guests are able to socially distance, as the hotel gets ready for a summer of land tours, many booked through the cruise lines.
The facility has a rich history. Originally known as the Travelers Inn, it was built by Alaska Gov. Walter Hickel, the state’s second and eighth governor.
“Wally” Hickel was a real estate developer who saw opportunity in opening the downtown lodge for vacationers seeking an Alaska adventure.
Today, the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel bears little resemblance to its forebearer. The hotel is a modern facility, open year round, with spacious guest rooms, two restaurants and a large convention center, among other amenities.
Its Northern Wonders Gift Shop offers Alaska-made art and souvenirs.
At the hotel’s Red Lantern Restaurant, customers can enjoy pub-style food, including the Red Lantern Burger — the most popular menu item — as well as craft beers, including made-in-Alaska brands. The hotel’s Northern Latitudes Restaurant offers more upscale dining, with Alaska specials that include halibut and salmon.
“Our collection of hotels and inns set the bar for Alaska and Yukon hospitality, helping to ensure that every guest’s visit to the north is just right,” states the Westmark Hotels website.
In addition to Fairbanks, Westmark has hotels and lodges located along the Alaska Highway, including in Anchorage, Dawson City, Denali, Sitka, and Skagway.
The cruise lines also operate the McKinley Chalet Resort, near Denali National Park, and the Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge, which will re-open for the summer season, but to a limited number of guests due to social distancing rules.
Go to WestmarkHotels.com and click on the link for Fairbanks accommodations. For land tour cruise information, contact Gray Line Alaska at GrayLineAlaska.com.
Contact staff writer Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575.