According to ancient Greek mythology, Pygmalion, who was the king of Cyprus, carved a statue of a perfect woman and through his belief and desire, (along with a little help from the goddess Venus), the statue came alive. His expectation became his reality.
In 1912 George Bernard Shaw wrote the play "Pygmalion," which in 1938 became a classic movie by the same name. It was updated in 1964 as "My Fair Lady" and starred Rex Harrison, who believed he could turn a cockney flower girl into a princess. "My Fair Lady" earned Warner Brothers bazillions of dollars and eight Academy Awards.
At numerous universities, mad scientists who drive dogs crazy have been studying what has become known in management as "the Pygmalion effect," otherwise called "the self-fulfilling prophecy."
In 12 separate research studies from different work settings, a total of 2,874 participants were randomly assigned to two groups. One group's supervisor was told that his employees had considerably greater potential than the other group. In all but two studies, the employees in the groups about whom the supervisors were given positive information responded with significantly greater productivity.
In reality, the employees were randomly assigned to the low expectation and high expectation groups — the only independent variable was the supervisor's expectation. It seems that the supervisors' expectations alone were enough to produce dramatically different results.
The Pygmalion effect teaches us that as supervisors we must be careful of our expectations on our subordinates. Norman Vincent Peale wrote "If you think in negative terms, you will get negative results. If you think in positive terms, you will achieve positive results."
The Pygmalion effect was described by J. Sterling Livingston in the September/October 1988 Harvard Business Review as follows: "The way managers treat their subordinates is subtly influenced by what they expect of them. The Pygmalion effect enables staff to excel in response to the manager's message that they are capable of success and expected to succeed. The Pygmalion effect can also undermine staff performance when the subtle communication from the manager tells them the opposite. Examples include the supervisor who fails to praise a staff person's performance as frequently as he praises others, or the supervisor talks less to a particular employee."
Livingston went on to say about the supervisor, "If he (or she) is unskilled, he leaves scars on the careers of the young men (and women), cuts deeply into their self-esteem and distorts their image of themselves as human beings. But if he is skillful and has high expectations of his subordinates, their self-confidence will grow, their capabilities will develop and their productivity will be high. More often than he realizes, the manager is Pygmalion."
Can you imagine how performance will improve if you and your supervisors communicate positive thoughts about people — to people? If the supervisor actually believes that every employee has the ability to make a positive contribution at work, the telegraphing of that message, either consciously or unconsciously, will positively affect employee performance.
One last thought on the Pygmalion effect — just as performance rises and falls to a large extent on supervisor's expectation, the stock market also rises and falls to a large extent on investor expectations, and our local economy rises and falls to some extent on citizen expectations.
I'm hearing a lot of speculation about what effect the looming state budget crisis will have on our community. We need to be careful what we communicate because beliefs (when acted upon collectively) can create reality, or at least make it better — or worse. Should I put my house up on the market today and move to Florida? To a larger extent than I'd like to believe I really should go ask my neighbors!
Naw, on second thought, after experiencing 46 winters of Fairbanks booms and busts I think I'll just keep my house and my opinions to myself, think positively, and plan to ride out whatever comes next.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.