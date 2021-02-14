Sport and recreation business professionals will share their experiences during a series of free public online discussions. The Spring Speaker Series is sponsored by the sport and recreation business program at University of Alaska Fairbanks School of Management.
Guests from across the country will speak on a variety of topics each month from February through April; the series follows one held in fall 2020.
The first event, “Rookie Chalk Talk: Early Career Panel,” will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, online via Zoom. Attendees will hear from recent graduates within the first few years of their career. The speakers will discuss how current students can set themselves up for success as they approach the job market for the first time.
Featured speakers will include the following sport industry professionals:
• Shannon Flaherty — senior account coordinator, Sportfive
• Will Quinn — manager, business development, Baylor Bear Sports Properties
• Brenden Zarrinnam — field market solutions specialist, Learfield IMG College
RSVP to https://bit.ly/2OpHjIS to receive a link to the event. Attendees may also use this form to submit questions prior to the event.
The remaining dates in this series:
• Tuesday, March 16: College Athletics Development
• Tuesday, April 6: Tokyo Olympics 2021
• Tuesday, April 20: Recreational Entrepreneurship