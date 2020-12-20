The University of Alaska Fairbanks Seward Marine Center celebrated its 50th birthday this year, marking a half-century of becoming the premier research-oriented marine facility in Southcentral Alaska.
SMC, which is part of the College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences, supports long-term monitoring and related marine and fisheries research in Alaska’s oceans. Scientists have relied heavily on SMC personnel, who operate research vessels, assist with scientific equipment, maintain ship and shore laboratories, and provide administrative support.
The facility is one of Seward’s largest year-round employers.
SMC was originally known as the Seward Marine Station and was operated by the UA Institute of Marine Science. In 1970, IMS moved the marine station from Southeast Alaska to Seward. Because Seward is accessible via the railroad and highway system, it was easier to mobilize scientists, equipment and supplies to SMC. The Seward location is also closer to the Gulf of Alaska and the Bering Sea, where much research was being conducted.
Two state-of-the-art research vessels are homeported at SMC: RV Nanuq is a 40-foot near-coastal vessel acquired by CFOS in 2019, and RV Sikuliaq is a 261-foot Global Class ice-capable vessel owned by the National Science Foundation and operated by CFOS. The Sikuliaq is the only ice-capable vessel in the U.S. Academic Research Fleet. It supports UAF scientists and students, as well as researchers from across the nation and around the world.