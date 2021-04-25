Students at the University of Alaska Fairbanks can earn a certificate in sport business management through an online, 12-week partnership with edX consisting of three four-week classes.
According to UAF, the certification program introduces all aspects of the business side of sports, including event management, marketing, facilities and analytics. Students learn about the inner workings of the sports industry, how to build their skills and network, and how to leverage their experiences into successful careers. Two courses focus on specific skills: one teaches about sales and the other covers data-driven decision-making.
“Designed by industry experts and professionals, this program focuses on career development and foundational knowledge,” said Owen Guthrie, UAF eCampus director. “Anyone who completes this certificate will have the skills and knowledge to pursue a career or degree in sport business.”
Students can enroll and progress through the courses online on their own schedule. The classes are free, but the professional certification requires the student to complete graded assessments as part of the paid verified track, which is $149 per course.
Courses are taught by industry professionals, including a professional sports agent, manager of corporate partnership marketing for the Dallas Cowboys, and manager for partnership development for the Charlotte Hornets.
Since partnering with edX in August 2020, UAF has developed eight courses for the platform. More than 7,100 students from 134 countries have enrolled in UAF’s edX courses. EdX is a leader among platforms that offer massive open online courses (commonly known as MOOCs). UAF chose to partner with edX because of its consortium model, nonprofit status and commitment to innovation and open education.