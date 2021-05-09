In the past century, hunting for minerals has evolved from the pick and shovel to high tech drilling technique. The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute is adding another tool to the prospectors’ arsenal: hyperspectral imagery.
The Hyperspectral Imaging Laboratory was created in 2014 by Anupma Prakash. At that time, Prakash was a geophysics professor and director for the Division of Research at the College of Natural Science and Mathematics. He is now UAF provost and executive vice chancellor.
HyLab uses airborne cameras and ground spectrometers to provide a detailed map of an area’s geologic makeup by measuring surface reflectivity in a variety of wavelengths, some of which are not visible to the human eye, according to a Geophysical Institute news release. Those surface maps can provide clues to what may lie beneath.
“Hyperspectral imaging — imaging with hundreds of colors instead of the usual red, blue, green — has enormous potential to identify regions rich in minerals critical to the U.S.,” Geophysical Institute Director Robert McCoy said. “Scientists in the Geophysical Institute’s HyLab are ready to work with industry to help find these valuable resources.”
HyLab, the only hyperspectral image facility in Alaska, was funded by the National Science Foundation.
Martin Stuefer, HyLab director, said airborne hyperspectral remote sensing is a noninvasive way to target specific minerals.
“It’s a goal for the university to support industrial applications and to help industry and help Alaska’s economy,” Stuefer said in the news release. “It’s our goal to help more and to get involved in industrial work as the industry needs and wants us to.”
Mining plays a vital role in the state’s economy. May 10 is Alaska Mining Day.
In Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s 2020 proclamation, he notes that Alaska’s six large producing mines generated a combined $3 billion in annual gross production and provide full-time employment to 4,200 people. He added that more than 200 small-scale mining operations produce 85,000 ounces of gold each year and employ 1,700 people.
“Alaska is home to world-class explorers, geologists, miners, mining engineers, and others working continuously to discover, delineate, map, and develop new mineral deposits,” his proclamation reads.
In addition to precious minerals such as gold, silver, copper and zinc, HyLab can also help delineate Alaska’s deposits of critical minerals, which are essential to the national defense, renewable energy and electronics industries.
A 2017 presidential executive order directed federal agencies to compile a list of minerals, 35 in all, deemed critical to the United States’ economy and defense. A follow-up presidential order in 2020 stated that, “For 31 of the 35 critical minerals, the United States imports more than half of its annual consumption. The United States has no domestic production for 14 of the critical minerals and is completely dependent on imports to supply its demand.”
Deposits of these minerals have already been located in Alaska, namely the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Element Project located southwest of Ketchikan. Ucore Rare Earth Metals, the Canadian company working to develop Bokan Mountain, says it is the highest grade heavy rare earth element project in the United States.
Additionally, the U.S. Geological Survey points out that Alaska’s “geographic separation and complex tectonic history” have combined to provide it with mineral resources not common elsewhere in the nation. It states that Alaska has “high potential” for containing strategic and critical elements such as thorium, niobium, tantalum, indium, gallium, germanium, rare-earth elements, platinum-group metals, tin, manganese, titanium and vanadium.
However, USGS notes that further discoveries are “hindered by Alaska’s vast size, remoteness, and rugged terrain.”
The use of hyperspectral surveying, the agency states, can help. It “is one method that can be used to rapidly acquire data about the distributions of surficial materials, including different types of bedrock and ground cover.”
