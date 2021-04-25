Last summer, Thimira Thilakarathna had to move out of the dorm and wound up living with former University of Alaska Fairbanks professor and provost Paul Reichardt and master gardener Terry Reichardt. Thilakarathna noticed how much the Reichardts struggled to process by hand the barley they harvested. So he designed and built a blender-sized machine to thresh and winnow barley for small-scale gardeners.
On April 17, that invention won the top prize, and $10,000, in the main division of the UAF Arctic Innovation Competition. The competition, sponsored by the UAF School of Management is in its 12th year. It invites innovators in three categories: adult, ages 18+; junior, ages 13-17; and cub, age 12 and under to propose new, feasible and potentially profitable ideas for solving real-life problems and challenges. Overall, cash prizes of more than $40,000 were awarded.
“It is great to have this kind of event that is open to kids,” said Thilakarathna, a graduate student in electrical engineering at UAF, said in a news release. “I got interested in inventions as a child because of these types of competitions. My hope is that AIC will keep the kids excited about developing their ideas.”
His idea also won the fan-favorite category.
In second place, Luke Millam showed how adding hemp fiber to ice increases its tensile strength 10 times over.
“I invented and currently have a provisional patent for a method of entangling raw hemp fibers into a uniform, cohesive mat that can be easily saturated with water and frozed to create reinforced ice,” Millam writes. “These hemp mats can be reliably used in constructing floating ice roads that can safely support tractor-trailers weighing over 70,000 pounds.”
By adding only 4.2 pounds of entangled hemp to a 350-pound, 8-inch-thick ice beam, the beam was able to support more than 2,100 pounds. Without the hemp, the beam could only support about 150 pounds before breaking. Millam won $5,000, as well as the Arctic Kicker prize, good for another $2,000.
In third place, Robert Werner developed an intelligent gas cap for marine gas tanks that will let the owner know when refueling when the tank has reached a pre-set level. Filling the tank further after the initial alert results in a more strenuous response from the device. It is battery operated and the electronics are encased in a waterproof coating. It is designed to fit most marine tanks. Werner won $3,000.
Other winners in the adult competition include a portable gantry crane, developed by Royce Hornberger and an electronic counter that helps computer users keep track of the time they spend on a task. Katrina Howe developed the counter, which won the Alaska Student Kicker category and $2,000.
In the junior division for youth ages 13 to 17 years old, Danika Dawley took home the first prize of $1,000 for Back-Up Buoy, which enables the retrieval of underwater fishing gear if it is severed from its primary buoy. If the primary buoy fails, a simple computer system releases a canister of compressed air into a deflated, submerged vinyl buoy. The vinyl buoy floats to the surface and allows the retrieval of the attached equipment.
In the cub division for youth ages 12 and under, Johnathan Verhagen won first place and $500 for AirDrone Filtr. This idea is designed to address air quality problems in the Arctic due to temperature inversions that trap pollutants near the ground. The AirDrone Filtr cleans the air of pollutants, chemicals, toxins and dust using an ionizer and a HEPA filter.
To see a full list of the winning inventions, visit http://arcticinno.com/