The Department of Natural Resources is looking for a contractor to take over Twin Bears Camp this summer. The camp, a multi-use facility at Mile 30 Chena Hot Springs Road, is generally booked in the summers for camps, weddings, family reunions and other large gatherings. It includes a group fire ring, cross-country ski trails, access to the surrounding trails, and a four-acre pond for fishing, swimming, canoeing and wildlife viewing. Deadline is 2 p.m. on April 20, 2021. For info: https://aws.state.ak.us/OnlinePublicNotices/Notices/View.aspx?id=201948.