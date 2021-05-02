The Tourism Works for Fairbanks Job Fair is scheduled for Friday, May 14, from 3-6 p.m. at Pioneer Park. The job fair, which is free and open to the public, and interested job seekers 16 and up are encouraged to attend and learn about fun and challenging summer jobs. The job fair is sponsored by Explore Fairbanks.
Applicants can meet with hiring managers from local tourism businesses. Resumes are welcome and job seekers can complete applications on site. The job fair will be located near the information kiosk at the park entrance.
At the same time, the Visitor Industry Walk for Charity will start and end at Pioneer Park. The community is invited to participate to raise money for local charities: 100% of designated funds will be donated to the registered nonprofit of your choice. Further information is available by contacting Charity Gadapee at cgadapee@explorefairbanks.com or Alanna McBrayer at amcbrayer@explorefairbanks.com.