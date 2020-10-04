Six Fairbanks-based businesses are among the Top 49 Alaska-owned corporations, according to the annual list compiled by Alaska Business.
Nineteen of the top 20 Alaska-owned businesses are Alaska Native corporations, with Arctic Slope Regional Corp. again taking the top spot with $3.8 billion in gross revenue last year. It is the 26th consecutive year ASRC has ranked No. 1 on the list, according to a news release.
“We came off of a very strong year in 2019 and are now focused on mitigating the impacts of a challenging new year,” said Rex A. Rock Sr., ASRC president and CEO. “The effects of the COVID-19 shutdown, combined with a drop in North Slope crude oil prices, have forced ASRC to slow its rate of growth, but I’m confident we’ll weather this storm. I congratulate the other locally-owned and operated businesses on this list and wish them continued success as we get through this challenging time together.”
ASRC has six major business segments, to include government contract services, petroleum refining and marketing, energy support services, industrial services, construction and resource development.
The Top 49 list has been published since 1985. Companies must be 51% Alaska owned, with operations in the state, and are ranked by gross revenue. Government departments and entities are not eligible.
Doyon, Limited, the Native regional corporation for most of Interior Alaska, was the highest ranking Fairbanks-based corporation, at No. 14. The other Interior corporations are Usibelli Coal Mine (No. 35); Airport Equipment Rentals (No. 43); Everts Air Cargo/Everts Air Alaska (No. 44); Seekins Ford Lincoln (No. 45); Great Northwest (No. 49).
The top non-Alaska Native corporation on the list is Three Bears Alaska, which in 2017 opened a store in Healy. Three Bears was No. 19. It is family-owned grocery chain that started in Tok in 1980 and now has 12 locations in Alaska and one in Montana.
The list of the top 49 businesses can be found here: www.akbizmag.com/lists/top-49ers.
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.