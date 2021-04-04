For what is time? ... Who can even in thought comprehend it, so as to utter a word about it? ... If no one asks me, I know: If I wish to explain it to one that asketh, I know not ....
— St. Augustine
The Confessions 11.14.17
When I moved to sleepy little Fairbanks, pre-pipeline in 1974, Airport Road had two lanes with two stoplights; Geist was a dirt and gravel road; and our town only had one escalator. No Johansen, no Mitchell Expressway. Time and people moved rather slowly then and good customer service was defined as simply having a product in stock and on the shelf, (you couldn’t buy a cookie jar nor an ironing board for any amount of money during Christmas 1974). Even the two traffic lights were synchronized at only 32 miles per hour, though I discovered they also synced at 64 mph …
No World Wide Web, no internet, no FedEX, and phones were mostly party lines.
That was then, this is now.
It is no longer enough to just stock cookie jars to satisfy Fairbanksans who seem to always be in a hurry. The currency, or exchange of value now is “time” and anything we as businesspersons can do to give customers back their time will keep them coming back to us. I think that is true whether you work in the private sector, government, nonprofits or even universities.
I noticed several years ago that time was becoming a much more precious commodity for my students. With that in mind and upon careful consultation with my team we took a chance and offered a significant number of our traditional applied business and accounting semester-based courses via online web delivery, others on weekends, and others in seven-week sessions.
This was a risk because we had never done all day Saturday/Sunday courses or shorter semester compressions and no one was offering online courses, but given our analysis that time was in fact a currency of value to our customers, we took that chance. In response, enrollments increased approximately 13.34%. A subsequent survey of students taking the new compressed courses showed an exceptional 82.2% satisfaction with the new formats!
Based upon this lucky guess at how to better satisfy our student customers we decided to offer more web-based and compressed courses the coming spring. Then, COVID-19 hit and we were ready ... We got it right for a change! Time is a significant and a valued currency during these fast-paced times, even here in Fairbanks, Alaska.
The lessons in adding value to our customers’ lives by saving them time is something every business in Fairbanks needs to learn. Make sure all employees can work quickly while being friendly and can answer customer questions without sending them to another employee. Return calls and emails promptly and if you are out of town, make sure your voicemail lets people know when you will be back. If a computer answers your phone and gives customers a menu of push button choices, please, please, please make “connect to a real person” the very first option!
We also need to save time for our service providers. I very nearly hurled my phone across the office last week when I got three long voicemails in a row where the caller rattled off their return phone numbers a whole lot faster than my old ears could listen and fingers could write. It is painful to listen to long messages three times to finally catch the entire phone number. The return name and number spoken two times slowly at the beginning of the message and once again at the end would have kept me jolly (and possibly saved a phone’s life).
My challenge to myself, and to all businesses for this upcoming busy new year when COVID-19 goes away is to look for ways to save customers’ time. Take calculated risks and be ready to adapt, improvise, and innovate. I think if we focus on this, they will thank us with their business.
For what is time?
It is what our customers need more of in 2021.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.