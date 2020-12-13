The most important word in the language of business is not “service,” “quality,” or even “price,” it is: (drumroll here) “cashflow.” Cashflow is to a business what breathing is to humans.
Without cash, just as without air, life ceases to provide much joy. Ask anyone whose outgo has gotten ahead of their income. They have discovered that their upkeep has become their downfall. I learned this the hard way, sacrificing the top third of my haircut, as the chief financial officer of a once $10 million per year commuter airline, which unfortunately only had $8 million in annual cash revenues.
My former company’s income statement and balance sheet dripped red ink, but our cashflow forecasting kept the airline alive for years. Since experience is the best instructor (as long as it i someone else’s experience), today’s column is dedicated to the one or two (thousand) of my fellow Fairbanksans who may not keep up-to-date cashflow forecasts for their business or for their households.
If you know your business and/or your personal checking account balances as of next Dec. 13, then skip now to the comics section of today’s paper. If you do not know precisely your future accounts balances then read on.
In 1986 with the help of my state-of-the-art Macintosh Plus loaded with a whopping 1 meg of RAM, an 800k floppy drive, and the incredible spreadsheet program “Multi-Plan” I was able to forecast within 1% what our airline’s cash balance would be each day for weeks into the future. For my household account, I could accurately forecast by week 12 months ahead. The process is so simple, most people do not do it!
If you run a business that is in dire straits (like an airline) set up your columns by day; if you run a household, then weekly columns should be OK. Start with cash on hand. Add to that expected net cash {only include cash} income. Then total the cash available. Next list cash expenditures, total them, and subtract from cash available. This gives the net cash remaining which becomes the cash on hand for the next period.
For most households income and outgo is fairly predictable.
For businesses, plan on being way off for a short period of time until you discover the magic formula for accurate forecasting. You will become very accurate in no time! Trust me on this one: It is really nice to know that in 12 weeks you will need that $3,000 that currently sits in your “cash on hand” — before the cash is blown on a trip to Hawaii.
While we can agree that it is vital to live within our income; most people do not even live within their credit limit. I guarantee to you that prosperous businesses and prospering people live within their cashflow. To live within our cashflow we must project it as far into the future as we can reasonably predict.
I intend to cut this article out and send it to a relative who frantically called last night and pleaded with me not to cash a $100 loan repayment check. I learned two important lessons from that call. First — forecast cashflow; second – there are names for people like me who loan money to relatives who do not have cashflow forecasts …
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.