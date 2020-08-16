I have an uncle who makes an awful lot of money from his huge organization. His operations are all over the country and he even has offices around the world. I am very proud of my uncle’s accomplishments over the years and I expect a wonderful inheritance.
However, as a business professor, I am worried about his management of debt. He has a board of directors who cannot agree on anything. His enterprise does have a budget, but he does not follow it. He is operating on excessive credit, and when one credit card maxes out, uncle has his boards authorize him to get another credit card to help pay off the last one.
If my uncle would hire me as a consultant, I would recommend to him that he first teach his directors how to budget and instill within them the fact that if “out-go gets ahead of income, then upkeep becomes the downfall.” One cannot expect directors to budget for an enterprise if they cannot budget for themselves.
But, enough about my poor, albeit rich uncle. Today, far too many individuals in our community are trying to survive without written household budgets. When I was at my credit union the other day I overheard a customer lament to the teller, “But I can’t be out of funds ... I still have checks left!”
Right.
If you count checks to determine financial position, then please be receptive to a more accurate and less stressful way of developing and managing a budget:
First, if you know how to use Microsoft Excel or QuickBooks, then start using it. If you do not know, then take a class, and pull out now a pad of paper.
Start your monthly budget with an entry of cash on hand. Under that entry, list the net income for the month by category, (e.g. net wages, accounts receivable and other sources of monthly income), then total cash on hand and monthly income to come up with total cash available.
Now list your expenses by dividing them into two categories. First are non-discretionary expenses such as rent or mortgage, utilities, credit card interest, etc. These are all your recurring bills that you have no control over the amount, and which must be paid. Total these.
Then list the discretionary expenses such as food, entertainment, vacation, charity, gifts, savings, credit card pay down, etc. and total them. Finally, add the two expense totals together.
Now, subtract the total expenses from the total cash available and create the new total cash on hand to start the next month. I suggest you run this cash flow projection out for 12 months. If any of the starting cash on hand balances are negative, then attack discretionary expenses until they turn positive.
Now, monitor your budget and live within it.
Under no circumstances should you spend money not in your budget (unlike what my uncle does) on anything unless you first put the new expense in your budget under discretionary expenses and see what it does to your ending and starting cash balances. Do not make non-budgeted purchases if they make you rely on credit cards.
My uncle, unfortunately, does not seem to care how much he spends, and he now owes his creditors (almost $26,635,796,000,000). He runs his enterprise foolishly, his directors are divided on what to do, time is running out for him, and maybe for my inheritance.
Here is the acid test question: Have you spent your uncle’s July dividend yet?
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.