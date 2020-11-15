No, it’s not that the customer has the gold and the business is going to rule. The Golden Rule for extraordinary customer service is to understand human nature as it really is and make your employees think like customers. Here are three facts of human nature:
• People are selfish, more interested in themselves than anyone one else. Don’t you really care more about your finances than your neighbor’s? Whose picture do you look at first if you’re in the photograph?
• Every normal human being is seeking success and happiness. A business that gives success and happiness to its customers gets gold in return.
• People’s egos are precious and fragile. Tread lightly.
With the above in mind the three rules of customer care are:
• Put yourself in the customer’s position. Use empathy. You were born with two ears and only one mouth (there was a message in that …) Ears were created to stay open, while mouths were made to shut. Focus on the customer’s need, give them success and happiness. Make it easy to buy.
• Find the need behind the request. The other day I went to a hardware store to buy a drill. For me personally, “handyman” is an oxymoron. The salesman spent a lot of effort trying to sell me a drill when all I really wanted was a stupid hole.
• Involve the customer in the solution. In June I bought French doors with screens to enjoy the warm Fairbanks summer breezing through my home without accompanying mosquitoes. They delivered the door, but had to special order the screens. Last week I was told the screens had finally arrived and I could pick them up. I borrowed my neighbor’s truck, but when I got home and unpacked them, the 6-foot screens were only 3-feet high.
I called the offending store and the well trained customer service representative told me to bring them back so they could reorder. Never once was there an offer to pick up, never once was I asked if there was anything I wanted for my inconvenience. Never again will I darken the door of that store. I really hope I get the screens by next summer.
I confess, I am a selfish customer and I am more interested in my problems than those of the store. I want success and happiness and I support those firms that give it to me. My students call me the “Bald Ego,” though I’m not sure why. This one fact is for sure; there are about 80,000 other semi-balding people in the Interior just like me. Businesses, take note!
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.