(This is a word-for-word email from a reader. Enjoy)
Hi Charlie,
In 1970 I was a junior in high school down in Ketchikan. An ad appeared in the newspaper advertising a 3-day silversmithing workshop to be taught over the Christmas break by Ron Senungetuk of the University of Alaska. My father pointed it out and said I should take it. I say “naw,” He said if I took it, he would take it, so I said okay and took it.
In 1971 I graduated high school with no plan of any kind for the future. In January of 1975 I was fired from Ketchikan Pulp Company for being drunk on the job. The pipeline was just starting up so I flew to Fairbanks to see if I could find work there. A friend who had also come up from Ketchikan looking for work on the pipeline, was hanging around Wood Center so I joined him there one day. and the thought struck me that I should see if Ron Senungetuk was still around. I went searching for him and found him. We visited a while and he suggested I might consider taking some classes. I said what the heck, why not?
Fast forward 10 years to May of 1985 and I’m walking down the aisle at graduation in Patty Center accepting my B.F.A. in metalsmithing.
In about 1983 I got wind of a new magazine being published titled “Home Shop Machinist.” I had always been fascinated by machining so naturally subscribed. Several years later, about the time I graduated, I noticed a small ad in the back of the magazine advertising casting sets for model engines. It said send a stamped self-addressed envelope for more information which I proceeded to do.
I ordered a casting set and began building it in my cabin using a little tabletop metal lathe. I reached a point where I needed a milling machine and was aware that engineering had a machine shop. I also had 3 brothers in engineering at the time.
Several years prior I had stopped by the engineering machine shop and asked the guy who ran it if I could use a lathe for a small job. He reluctantly said okay. About a year later I stopped by again to see if I could use it and he said no, he did not want to be responsible. When my brother suggested I stop by the machine shop to see if I could use the milling machine I said no, I would not do that and explained why. He told me it was a new guy running it, and he was really nice, and I should stop by.
I did so and showed him some of my work from the Art Dept. He told me Wednesdays were quiet so I could stop by then. I started hanging out in the shop every Wednesday all day. Three months later he called me at home and offered me a job as his student assistant. Six months after that I was running the machine shop, a job I have held now at UAF for 33 years.
I’m a big believer in butterflies.
— Eric
(note from Charlie: so am I , Eric)
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.