For Mark Knapp, having a gift store business is working with art — specifically, local art.
“We like to call our store a gallery,” he said about the Edge of the Arctic: Alaska Trading Post, the business he and his wife Angel manage.
The gift store is alike to an art gallery: every product they sell is a work of a local maker or artist.
“If you went into any gift shop, in the Lower 48 and here, you see the same things,” Knapp said. “If you go to a gift shop in Montana, you can see a totem pole, and then you can see the same totem pole in a gift shop up here, with ‘Alaska’ on it, and peeled the sticker that says ‘China’ on it. We don’t have any of that. The stuff you see in our gift shop — in our gallery — you won’t see anywhere else in the world.”
When Knapp says that the Edge of the Arctic supports local artists he means himself as well. Several paintings in the store are his creations. Besides, Knapp is selling custom-made knives, the making of each takes several months.
Knapp has lived in Alaska for 30 years, and has been a trapper before. He personally knows “a lot of people who do things out in the woods,” including trappers, mammoth ivory hunters and fur hat makers.
In turn, Angel spots interesting artists in the community when going to a bazaar or seeing a person wearing something special, he said.
“We just know a lot of people,” he said. “Alaska is a really neat place: you can make a living doing almost anything in Alaska, literally anything.”
Like for most business owners, pandemic brought changes to Knapp and operation of the Edge of the Arctic.
“I’ve been an ivory buyer for 20 years and used to fly out to get the ivory,” he said. “Now since the COVID, we can’t fly to villages, we buy through the internet — they send us pictures, and we send them a quote, so we do things that way.”
Besides a different approach to working with makers and hunters, Knapp said the store saw less foot traffic to the store and an uptick in online sales.
Knapp said that Fairbanks small businesses “are taking a real beating because of this COVID thing.”
“People need things from the big buck stores during a crisis, but they don’t need this stuff,” he said, pointing at the gift store assortment.
Winter tourist traffic focused on Aurora viewing in regular years is down during the pandemic, as was tourism in summer, Knapp said. On a good side, the lack of tourist traffic allowed the Edge of the Arctic to stock up on unique gift options created by local makers and artists.
“The local people know us fairly well, and they come here for their gifts quite a bit,” he said. “We don’t know what future holds, but we are open, we invite people in, and we offer sending packages directly to people.”
