The trade show had been scheduled for Nov. 1-7 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. The in-person convention has been canceled due to the coronavirus. Instead, the virtual convention will take place via Zoom.
AMA is looking for the “most sought-after” talks on operations, projects, field programs and politics, which will be sprinkled throughout the week to avoid “Zoom fatigue,” according to the September issue of The Alaska Miner publication.
The convention will include a hosted general election watch on Nov. 3 for AMA members.
Email ama.alaskaminers.org to get the latest updates on the convention.