The 2020 winter drilling program for the Tetlin Project, a gold exploration joint venture between subsidiaries of Kinross Gold Corp. and Contango ORE, wrapped up in December after 36 days, with 13 holes drilled during the abbreviated season.
The objective of the winter drilling was to collect geological data and core samples for testing and further studies, according to a Kinross news release. The project is located in eastern Alaska, near the village of Tetlin. Kinross acquired a 70% interest in the project, then called Peak Gold, in October. Kinross is working with the local community to rename the project, using an Upper Tanana name with important meaning to the community.
The site contains relatively high-grade deposits with estimated reserves of about 1.2 million ounces of gold at grades of approximately 4.08 grams per metric ton. It also has extensive silver reserves. From this resource, Kinross expects produce about 222,000 ounces of gold-equivalent annually over an estimated 4.5 year mine life.
Geotechnical drilling targeted key faults and rock types, so engineers can better understand the local geology and the stability of the different rock types. They also looked at groundwater flows and permafrost around the ore bodies. This will help guide engineers while they’re planning the mine designs. Scoping studies will continue in 2021, with permitting and feasibility studies to follow.