Fairbanks is a mining town. So when Katherine Johnson moved here from Colorado with her family, she felt it would be the perfect place to bring her line of liquid soap, shaving and skincare products, which she named Miner’s Grime.
Johnson, who goes by Kate, now sells her handmade, organic products at the other business she’s been running for roughly a year: Soleil Tanning Spa and Gifts.
“Now we’re selling it to miners up here, we can say that it’s approved by Alaskan miners as well,” she joked.
Johnson was born and raised in Elko, Nevada. After finishing high school she moved out to Colorado, where she went to college and ended up meeting her future husband, Matt Johnson.
“I used to be a mechanic,” she said. “So I went to college for that and ended up with three degrees.”
Johnson ended up living in Colorado for roughly 13 years and the couple had three children, who are now 4, 8 and 11. Johnson said that becoming a mother left her with little time to continue her work as a mechanic, but she still wanted to work on something amongst her other duties.
Johnson said about seven years ago she was primarily prompted to start making her own soaps by her husband, who works as a miner and a number of his friends who also work as mechanics.
“The big thing that started the Miner’s Grime is the fact that my husband and all of his buddies could never get their hands clean,” she said. “So I started playing around with making liquid soaps. I knew myself how hard it is to get that stuff off your hands.”
Johnson said her time as a mechanic left her very familiar with the dark grime that refuses to wash off your hands at the end of the day. She also felt that solid soaps had become a little passé.
“Let’s face it, homemade-bars of soap — everywhere’s been inundated with those,” she said.
Miner’s Grime is a castile soap, which means it’s olive-oil based. Johnson said she also adds coconut oil, which she said provides the balance between de-oiling and moisturization. The addition of the coconut oil, she said, was inspired by the fact that her husband’s hands weren’t just unclean, the skin was also cracking from the incredibly dry climate in which they were living.
“Then I had other friends who were like, ‘Can you make a beard oil?’” she said.
The business grew from there, to the point where all three of the local barber shops began keeping her products in stock.
Last year, her husband landed a job at Fort Knox Gold Mine, and the family moved up to Fairbanks.
“I’ve been working toward building this business for seven years now,” Johnson said. “When we moved up here, I started looking toward a brick and mortar store, instead of being out of my garage.”
They stumbled across Soleil Tanning Spa, and discovered that the owners were selling it. After weighing up the pros and cons with her husband, Johnson purchased the business in August 2019.
Johnson said it took a lot of effort to get the place up and running again. The previous owners had closed the business for the summer, but Johnson said it seemed like a lot of people assumed it was closing for good.
“So I really had to get my name out there and let people know that the store was going to open again and is under new ownership. I really had to do some leg work,” she said. “The previous owners were awesome ladies. They were great people. They were just working full-time jobs away from the shop, and that just gets difficult.”
Johnson said, since purchasing the business, she’s been there six days a week and has given the store her all.
“I would do my best to memorize every name who came in through the door,” she said. “That was a challenge I set upon myself and I felt I was doing pretty good. The business started to boom.”
By September, Johnson said, business was on the up. While her products weren’t selling as well as they had in Colorado, the tanning beds and standing booths were seeing a lot of use. And Johnson had branched out into the distribution of a variety of other products and services.
Beyond the level 1-4 tanning, the store also offers Red Light Therapy and products from Girls With Guns and Grunt Style, among others.
“We still regularly see new customers,” Johnson said, adding that they replaced the bulbs in a number of the tanning beds in May and customers have commented on the improvement.
However, like so many other businesses, the coronavirus pandemic has derailed business for Johnson for most of the past five months.
“Everything dropped off, starting in February for us,” she said. “We started losing lots of customers in February. Luckily though the winter time was strong enough that we’re able to stay above water. It’s getting rougher, but we’re holding on. As long as we can make it to September, we’ll start seeing more people.”
Johnson said that she and her staff are doing their due diligence and ensuring that every corner of the store is cleaned regularly.
“We use hospital grade cleaners on all the beds and booths. We’re making sure we maintain six feet. If we can’t, we do have masks available,” she said. “Our shop is a good size though. It’s easy to keep that six feet distance.”
Johnson added that the loss of business in recent months is a real concern, and asked to put out a message to anyone who’s looking for a tan or one of the many organic, handmade products that the store has to offer.
“Please come help our shop!” she said. “If it keeps going this way, we’re going to disappear real fast.”
Soleil Tanning Spa and Gifts is located at 370 Old Chena Pump Rd. You can call the store at 907-374-3039.
