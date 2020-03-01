The Surgery Center of Fairbanks has received national recognition for multiple programs.
It has also been awarded the Gold Seal of Approval and Certificate of Distinction from The Joint Commission for its Knee Joint Replacement and Spinal Surgery according to a Tuesday news release. The Joint Commission is a nonprofit organization founded in 1951 that accredits and certifies health care entities and programs.
“We are honored to receive these significant recognitions of our commitment to excellence in quality of care and patient safety,” said Dr. Mark Wade, president of The Surgery Center, in the release. “It demonstrates the ongoing dedication of our clinical team to superior patient care. Through the use of advanced technology, less invasive techniques and personalized treatment, we are able to more quickly return patients to an active and fulfilling life.”
The Surgery Center of Fairbanks has been open since 2010 and specializes in outpatient surgery where procedures are performed and patients go home the same day. It is one of two medical facilities in the state to be granted the spinal surgery distinction.
The center was the first surgery center or hospital in Alaska to be awarded the superior CNOR Strong designation from the Competency & Credentialing Institute in 2019. It has also received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for ambulatory surgery.